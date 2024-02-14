(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Land Development in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Developers in the industry are responsible for preparing sites prior to construction. Industry-specific activities vary between projects, but common activities include purchasing land, obtaining regulatory approval for subdivision, preparing sites and installing basic amenities like roads and sidewalks. Only companies that earn a majority of their revenue from these prebuilding activities are considered to be part of the industry. Consequently, site preparation services offered by developers in other construction-related industries are not included in the industry.

Decreases in non-residential construction activity and increases in office rental vacancies in 2020 and 2021 have negatively affected revenue growth because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past five years, industry revenue decreased at a CAGR of 6.4% to $11.7 billion, including a 5.5% decrease in 2023 alone. Profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is estimated to account for 17.7% of industry revenue in 2023.

This industry services raw land (except cemeteries) and subdivides properties into lots for subsequent sale to builders. Land subdivision precedes building activity. Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines, and operators may subcontract excavation and other activities to specialist contractors.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

