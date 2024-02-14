(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Land Development in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Developers in the industry are responsible for preparing sites prior to construction. Industry-specific activities vary between projects, but common activities include purchasing land, obtaining regulatory approval for subdivision, preparing sites and installing basic amenities like roads and sidewalks. Only companies that earn a majority of their revenue from these prebuilding activities are considered to be part of the industry. Consequently, site preparation services offered by developers in other construction-related industries are not included in the industry.
Decreases in non-residential construction activity and increases in office rental vacancies in 2020 and 2021 have negatively affected revenue growth because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past five years, industry revenue decreased at a CAGR of 6.4% to $11.7 billion, including a 5.5% decrease in 2023 alone. Profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is estimated to account for 17.7% of industry revenue in 2023.
This industry services raw land (except cemeteries) and subdivides properties into lots for subsequent sale to builders. Land subdivision precedes building activity. Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines, and operators may subcontract excavation and other activities to specialist contractors.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
