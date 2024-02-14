Polyamide 6 Market Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis To 2030: Automotive And Electric Vehicle Segments To Boost Industry By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamide 6 Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global polyamide 6 market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronic, commercial fiber, industrial, and packaging applications. The global polyamide 6 market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of bio-based polyamide and surge in the popularity of electric vehicles.

Polyamide-6 resin will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its significant usage in 3D printing as a filament owing to its ductile, impact resistant, affordability, and excellent chemical resistance. Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to rising usage of polyamide 6 in this sector to produce environmentally sustainable and lightweighted automotive components.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to continual growth of population and presence of key automotive production hub in the region.

Polyamide 6 by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global polyamide 6 by type, application, and region.

Polyamide 6 Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]



Polyamide-6 Fiber Polyamide-6 Resin

Polyamide 6 Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]



Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Commercial Fiber

Industrial

Packaging Others

Polyamide 6 Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Polyamide 6 Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyamide 6 companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the polyamide 6 companies profiled in this report include-



BASF

Domo

DSM

Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon

Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials

Highsun Holding

KuibyshevAzot

LANXESS

LIBOLON UBE

BASF

Domo

DSM

Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon

Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials

Highsun Holding KuibyshevAzot



