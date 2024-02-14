Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Decorative Dessert Serving System With Custom 3D Backdrop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S. Chatman of Newark, NJ is the creator of the Scoop and Bake, a cost-effective and decorative serving system for dessert goods. A custom 3D decorative backdrop supports two individual dessert cups, such that a single serving of cake or a cupcake and one or two scoops of ice cream can be served within the individual cups.The apparatus is comprised of two dessert cups attached side by side on a supportive base with an attached decorative 3D image and a creation displayed behind the dessert cups. A plastic spoon is also attached to the decorative 3D image and available for use. The system functions as a unique serving device for birthday parties and other social events, allowing people to consume a small amount of dessert with ease and convenience. It also offers a simple and convenient way to serve cost-effective amounts of desserts at any social event.The party supplies and accessories market are anticipated to rise at a considerable rate between 2024 and 2031. From 2021 to 2023, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of innovative strategies and products, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Consumers often seek unique and personalized party supplies to make their celebrations special, and companies offering customizable serving dishes, cups, and other accessories will inevitably find a foothold in this market. While small, intimate gatherings might focus on premium or customized items, larger events may prioritize cost-effective and disposable options. The Scoop and Bake system offers the convenience of both and would be a significant addition to any manufacturer's product line.Samytra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Scoop and Bake product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Scoop and Bake can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

