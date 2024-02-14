Propylene Glycol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the propylene glycol market size is predicted to reach $6.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the propylene glycol market is due to an increase in the consumption of processed foods. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest propylene glycol market share. Major players in the propylene glycol market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V..

Propylene Glycol Market Segments

. By Source: Petroleum-Based, Bio-Based

. By Grade: Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

. By Application: Animal Feed, Inks, Lacquers, Tobacco Humectants, Varnishes

. By End User: Building And Construction, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Electronics, Food And Beverages, Paint And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Industries, Tobacco, Transportation

. By Geography: The global propylene glycol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Propylene glycol is a water-absorbing synthetic liquid. Propylene glycol is typically used in the production of polyester compounds and as a base in deicing solutions. It works as an antifreeze in various sectors to avoid leakage that may result in propylene glycol getting in contact with food.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Propylene Glycol Market Characteristics

3. Propylene Glycol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Propylene Glycol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Propylene Glycol Market Size And Growth

......

27. Propylene Glycol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Propylene Glycol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

