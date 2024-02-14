Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Solar Panels Installed On Electric Vehicles To Provide Supplemental Battery Charge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Lawrence L. of Victoria, B.C. is the creator of the Solar Recharging Electric Vehicle, a set of solar panels installed on the exterior of a vehicle to absorb solar energy to charge the internal battery. The concept can be applied to various types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, trailers, motor homes, and more.Solar cell panels are applied over the exterior of the vehicle and wired to the vehicle battery. As the panels absorb solar energy, it is transferred to the battery for charging. Each solar cell will be recessed roughly a half-inch below the vehicle exterior with recessed tempered curved glass or plastic. Cells will be set at an angle closely following the angle of the car. The concept provides an alternative method to charging electric vehicles, harnessing solar energy to ensure vehicle owners can travel longer distance between full charges.Current solar technologies may not capture and convert sunlight efficiently enough to provide a substantial amount of energy for a vehicle's electric battery. Electric vehicle manufacturers are consistently looking for new innovations within this sphere that can capture enough energy to add substantial charge to the vehicle's battery without adding significant weight that impacts the motion of the vehicle. The Solar Recharging Electric Vehicle offers multiple versatile solutions to these issues and would be a significant enhancement to automotive manufacturer product lines.Lawrence filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Solar Recharging Electric Vehicle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Solar Recharging Electric Vehicle can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

