Delhi Fortifies Borders: Sound Cannons, Trenches Added Amid Farmers' Protest

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Despite the ongoing struggles of farmers attempting to breach barricades at the Shambhu border in Haryana's Ambala, the Delhi Police on Wednesday heightened the security measures at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

In an effort to deter farmers from entering the city, Delhi Police has dug 10-foot trenches along link roads connecting to Delhi through various villages.

In addition to these trenches, the police have deployed Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), commonly known as sound cannons, to disperse farmers should they approach Delhi.

Developed by the United States military in the early 2000s, LRADs are specialised loudspeakers capable of emitting high-powered sound waves. These waves, reaching up to 152 decibels, produce an irritating noise unbearable for humans.

A big territorial signage installed at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border was also taken down by JCB machines. Police officers present at the spot told IANS that it is to ensure that the signage does not obstruct the way when tear gas shells are fired by security personnel towards the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, a senior traffic police official said that the Singhu Border on NH-44 is currently inaccessible for traffic. As a result, several diversions have been put in place to manage the flow of vehicles:

Interstate buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) destined for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, etc., are directed to take a diversion on the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla. From there, they should proceed towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk via Loni Border, heading towards Eastern Peripheral Road.

Trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi and bound for Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are instructed to take a diversion from Azadpur Mandi.

They should then utilise the service road towards Outer Ring Road, passing by Haiderpur Water Plant, and take a U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18. Finally, they should proceed to Badli Metro Station and continue to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

“Only DTC Buses and Cars/four-wheelers allowed from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44 to take Exit No. 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut to go towards Narela and Safiabad Border. Commuters are advised to follow the above routes to avoid inconvenience,” said the official.

