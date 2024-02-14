BRS Re-Nominates Ravichandra To RS

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has renominated Vaddiraju Ravichandra to Rajya Sabha.

BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday named Ravichandra as the party candidate.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana are scheduled on February 27 as the term of J. Santosh Kumar. B. Lingaiah Yadav and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, all of BRS, come to an end this year.

The BRS, which has 39 members in the 119-member Assembly, can win one seat. The Congress party, which has 64 members, has named former union minister Renuka Chowdhury and young leader Anil Kumar Yadav as its candidates.

February 15 is the last date for filing of nominations.

Ravichandra, the businessman-turned-politician, was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in the by-election in May 2022. The by-election was caused by the resignation of Banda Prakash Mudiraj after he was elected to Telangana Legislative Council.

Ravichandra, popularly known as Gayatri Ravi, is the founder and chief promoter of Gayatri Group. He had joined the TRS (now BRS) in April 2019 after unsuccessfully contesting the Assembly election from Warangal East constituency on Congress ticket in 2018.

