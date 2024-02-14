JSSI Launches New Integrated Brand Structure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company celebrates 35 th anniversary with corporate rebrand reflecting

a synergistic product portfolio

New software division unveiled;

SierraTrax becomes Traxxall Aviator

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) , the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, today revealed its new brand strategy which emphasizes JSSI's holistic and diverse portfolio of products and services.

Following recent growth and innovation, the company supports more than 30% of the global business jet fleet, providing customer support at every stage of the aircraft lifecycle: from acquisition decision to maintenance programs, parts and engine support, maintenance tracking software; from aircraft finance solutions to end-of-life solutions. With this evolution,

JSSI continues to stay true to its core mission: to simplify the complexities of aircraft ownership, finance, and maintenance through innovation, flexibility, scale, and customer advocacy. The new branding connects every product offering under

"This year marks

JSSI's 35th anniversary, a proud milestone which we celebrate with our customers and partners. Despite our age, we're as entrepreneurial as ever, launching, acquiring, and integrating new businesses to deliver enhanced value to the business aviation market. As we push boundaries and reach a new level of service integration, it's time for our brand to reflect who we are." says Neil Book, chairman and CEO.

Rebrand Highlights Include:



Introducing a consolidated corporate structure, with five divisions: Maintenance Programs, Parts & Leasing, Software, Advisory Services, and Aviation Capital

JSSI Maintenance Software and Conklin & de Decker join forces under the newly introduced JSSI Software division

Traxxall becomes the product name for all JSSI's maintenance tracking software, including SierraTrax which adopts a new name: 'Traxxall Aviator' Linking all JSSI products and services through the JSSI tail, which continues to represent innovation, customer-focus, and the highest level or service and support

About JSSI

For more than 35 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support, advisory services, software, and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+

aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport .

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs.

Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing.

Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Software : Traxxall and Conklin & de Decker. Powerful data platforms to help you make more informed decisions, from choosing the right aircraft to tracking your maintenance, inventory, and MRO projects.

Advisory Services.

Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

Contact:

Raquel Cona

[email protected]



