Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Door Mat (AJD-211)

Warner Robins, Ga., "so I invented the SMART RUGS. My smart design not only enables you to change the look of the mat, but it also allows you to monitor activity at the door."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart design for an entrance mat. In doing so, it enables the owner to customize the mat display and communication. It also would capture image or video for added security and it helps prevent water from being tracked into the house. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

