Iconic Fashion Brand H&M Secures Lease In Brickell City Centre's Only Remaining Anchor Space

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shops at Brickell City Centre

(BCC), Miami's premier retail and lifestyle destination developed by Swire Properties, is continuing to expand its retail landscape with the addition of global fashion leader

H&M . This exciting development marks the beginning of a series of new leases that will not only enrich and diversify the

BCC experience but will also propel The Shops to achieve full occupancy (100% leased) for the first time since the Centre opened in 2016.

H&M will open in a Brickell City Centre anchor space, occupying two levels and more than 25,000 square feet. Carrying women's, men's, and kids' collections, H&M Brickell will offer fashion pieces, affordable wardrobe essentials, and complete-the-look accessories. The storefront will feature upgraded finishes, including tile flooring, special tile detailing, open-air ceilings, a grand staircase, guest lounge areas, and a large-scale screen featuring H&M's latest campaigns.

Post-pandemic,

nearly 50% of Americans report having no shared space for leisure and community engagement. In response, Brickell City Centre has curated a central, walkable gathering place for locals that offers tailored retail, dining, and entertainment experiences for all. The influx of Miami transplants since 2020 has changed the demographics that define the city, and BCC has been agile in meeting the community's needs with a selection of shops that represent and cater to them. And, as a result, in a time when many shopping destinations across the nation are facing challenges, BCC stands as a beacon of success.

Impressively, The Shops at

BCC has introduced 24 new brands in the four years since 2020. In a significant milestone, BCC achieved a remarkable 21.4% surge in foot traffic, coupled with a 13% year-over-year boost in retail sales throughout 2023 compared to figures from 2022. Most notably, the shopping centre achieved record visitors during 2023's holiday season, reflecting the destination's unprecedented growth in the four years since the pandemic and accomplishment in carefully

curating its tenant mix over the same period. H&M will join top performers like Zara, Levi's, and Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique.

"Among the world's leading retailers, H&M is an ideal and exciting addition to the dynamic Brickell City Centre shopping experience," said David Martin, Senior Vice President at Swire Properties. "We are pleased to be the first to welcome

H&M to Brickell and offer our loyal visitors in greater Downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods yet another national shopping brand to complement BCC's tenants that cater to the area's younger consumer base and tastes. H&M complements our refreshed retail mix and further positions BCC as the foremost retail destination for residents and visitors of Brickell and beyond."

H&M will be on Level 2 of North Block in Suite 281C at Brickell City Centre, 701 South Miami Ave. For more information about new tenants and leasing opportunities, visit .

About

Brickell City Centre

The Shops at Brickell City Centre

(BCC), developed by Swire Properties, is Miami's premier retail and lifestyle destination for dining, entertainment, shopping, and culture. The Shops serves the modern

Brickell neighborhood with four levels of boutiques and nationally recognized retail brands, world-class dining, and entertainment anchored by the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue and world-class dining. The broader Brickell City Centre project is a $1 billion, 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development comprised of two residential towers, two mid-rise Class A office buildings, and the EAST Miami hotel above the fully leased supercharged fashion and culinary experience: The Shops.

