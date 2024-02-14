(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naphthalene Water Reducer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global naphthalene water reducer market is set to experience robust growth as it is projected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to the latest market report. The construction industry plays a pivotal role in driving this growth, fueled by the rising demand for concrete superplasticizers, innovation in building technology, and significant investments in global infrastructure development.

Ongoing research and development, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the construction sector, is anticipated to foster market expansion of naphthalene water reducers. These water reducers play a critical role in producing high-performance concrete that is essential for modern construction, offering improved workability, strength, and longevity of infrastructure.

The comprehensive report segments the naphthalene water reducer market into liquid and powder forms, assessing their shipment analysis by value from 2018 to 2030. The market evaluation spans a diverse range of applications including commercial concrete, pre-cast concrete units, residential construction, and infrastructure projects. End-use industries, such as oil & gas, mining, and water treatment, are also examined to provide an in-depth market insight.

According to the market analysis, infrastructure is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate within the forecast period. This upsurge is linked to the growing requirements for roads, bridges, and public utilities, particularly in fast-developing economies. Special attention is allotted to the North American region, which is poised to maintain its dominant market position fueled by increasing constructions, agricultural demands, and an upswing in socio-economic factors in countries like the United States and Canada.

A list of leading companies has been identified within the naphthalene water reducer industry, illustrating their strategic initiatives towards capturing market share through advancements in product quality, expansion of manufacturing operations, and technological innovation. These industry leaders are crucial in shaping the market landscape with their commitment to product enhancement and customer satisfaction.

This market study not only provides a forecast and detailed segment analysis but also insights into the competitive dynamics, focusing on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments shaping the industry. Additionally, it answers critical questions on the evolving market trends, emerging opportunities, regional performance, and the impact of market forces.

The findings in this report underscore the emergence of new trends and the growing influence of naphthalene water reducers on the global market.

Market Size Estimates: Naphthalene water reducer market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Naphthalene water reducer market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Naphthalene water reducer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, end use, and regions for the naphthalene water reducer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the naphthalene water reducer market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

