Outbound MICE Market Projected Expansion To $1272.2 Billion By 2031 With A 13.3% CAGR

outbound mice market was valued at $225.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global outbound mice market was valued at $225.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031 MICE Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.



A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market.

Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.



➢ Outbound MICE Key Players

ATPI LTD., Conference Care Ltd.,

IBTM,

ITA Group,

ONE10, LLC,

360 Destination Group,

The Freeman Company,

Access Destination Services,

CIEVENTS,

MARITZ,

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT Meetings & Events),

CSI DMC,

BI Worldwide,

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, Inc.,

Creative Group, Inc.,

BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS),

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

The Plant-based Baby Care Products report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use

Event Type

.Meetings

.Incentives

.Conventions

.Exhibitions



Analyst Review

The CXOs of the largest international corporations claim that the outbound MICE sector generates significant profits for the travel sector. It offers simple and practical techniques for planning events and aids in selecting the ideal location, which is the cornerstone of a successful event. The MICE industry has direct ties to the hotel and transportation sectors. By providing their services and facilities to the organizers and guests of MICE events, these sectors may profit from MICE business. Hotels are the primary providers of MICE and also the primary recipients. CXOs further add that, top CXOs from around the world claim that business visitors to MICE events spend more than 65% of their money on hotel accommodations and meals, and only 15% on eateries outside the hotel. 10% goes toward retail and 10% goes toward local transit.

In addition, the expansion of business travel, which indirectly fosters the expansion of the global MICE industry, is supported by high internet and technology penetration in densely populated nations. Therefore, growth in the MICE sector is a vital force behind economic expansion, regional collaboration, and intellectual advancement. Furthermore, the rise in business rivalry, the establishment of new companies & organizations, and growth in manufacturing & production activities are anticipated to support the growth of the outbound MICE market during the forecast period. Companies with a substantial proportion of the outbound MICE market, particularly those in the financial, insurance, pharmaceutical, and automobile industries, spend a lot of money on events and incentives. Typically, these sectors plan conferences, meetings, and kickoff events.

