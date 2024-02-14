Global Sanitary Ware Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanitary Ware Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Sanitary Ware Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the sanitary ware market size is predicted to reach $50.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the sanitary ware market is due to the growth of the construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest sanitary ware market share . Major players in the sanitary ware market include LIXIL Group Corporation, Kohler Co, TOTO, American Standard, Roca Corporación Empresarial, Grohe, Elkay, Moen Incorporated.

Sanitary Ware Market Segments

.By Type: Toilets, Washbasins, Urinals, Cisterns, Other Products

.By Materials: Ceramic, Pressed metal, Acrylic plastics and Perspex, Other Materials

.By Technologies: Slip Casting, Pressure Casting, Tape Casting, Isostatic Casting

.By Sales Channels: Retail, Wholesale

.By End-Users: Commercial, Residential

.By Geography: The global sanitary ware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sanitary ware refers to all the general sanitary installations found in bathrooms and toilets. Sanitary goods are resistant to chemicals and can sustain loads of up to 400 kg. These wares are heated to temperatures above 1200 degrees Celsius to obtain the required level of hygienic performance for usage in both residential and commercial settings.

