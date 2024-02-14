SATCOM On The Move Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SATCOM On The Move Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's"SATCOM On The Move Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the satcom on the move market size is predicted to reach $67.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.

The growth in the satcom on the move market is due to the increasing demand for customized SOTM solutions for unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). North America region is expected to hold the largest satcom on the move market share . Major players in the satcom on the move market include Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, EchoStar Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems PLC.

SATCOM On The Move Market Segments

.By Type: Equipment, Service

.By Frequency: C Band, L Band, S Band, X Band, Ka Band, Ku Band, UHF Band, SHF Band

.By Platform: Land Mobile, Airborne, Maritime

.By Vertical: Commercial, Government, Defense

.By Geography: The global satcom on the move market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SATCOM on the move refers to the vehicle (often on the ground, but rarely also marine or airborne) with antennas to connect to satellite networks and keep that connection active while the vehicle is in motion. SOTM enhances mobility for satellite networks and offers genuinely global on-the-go access. A moving vehicle can employ SOTM to transmit live, high-definition audio and video to the central station. Additionally, it enables users to make phone conversations, hold video conferences, and connect at high speed to the internet.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. SATCOM On The Move Market Characteristics

3. SATCOM On The Move Market Trends And Strategies

4. SATCOM On The Move Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. SATCOM On The Move Market Size And Growth

......

27. SATCOM On The Move Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. SATCOM On The Move Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

