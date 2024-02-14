New College Foundation Welcomes New Board Members In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New College of Florida Foundation has added seven new members to its Board of Directors for 2024. The Foundation, which raises money to support student scholarships, academic programs, faculty hiring, capital improvements to the New College campus, and other key initiatives, is striving to build on the fiscal success achieved in 2023.



“The New College Foundation entered 2024 on firm footing, and I'm looking forward to working with the new and returning board members to further strengthen its financial position,” said New College President Richard Corcoran.



“I'm excited to welcome the seven new members of the board,” said New College Foundation Executive Director Sydney Gruters.“The enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by each will be key to our continued success, and it's a pleasure to welcome them to New College and the board.”



Rob Bilott '83 – Bilott is a partner in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, where he has practiced in the Environmental and Litigation Practice Groups for over 32 years. Rob is the author of the book,“Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont,” and his story is the inspiration for the 2019 motion picture,“Dark Waters.” After graduating from New College in 1987, he completed his studies at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He is a fellow in the Right Livelihood College, a lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health, and an Honorary Professor at the National University of Cordoba in Argentina.



Hazel Bradford '73 – Bradford is an award-winning senior reporter covering institutional investing regulatory issues in the United States and Europe. She is a graduate of New College and has previously served on the New College Alumni Association Board.



Greg Douglas – Douglas is a Sarasota native and local business owner. He graduated with honors and distinction from Stanford University with degrees in history and political science.



Brian McCarthy – Admiral McCarthy is a Vietnam combat veteran who served for three decades in the U.S. Navy. As a longtime entrepreneur, Admiral McCarthy most recently founded The Pickleball Club, with the first location opening in Lakewood Ranch and several additional under development. He completed his undergraduate studies from Oakland University in Michigan and earned an MBA at Harvard University. During his military service, he graduated from Officer Candidate School, the Navy Supply Corps School, the Naval War College, the Armed Forces Staff College, and the National Defense University. In addition to a successful commercial real estate career, he served as a professor of real estate at Pepperdine University.



James McDonald '77 – McDonald is a member of the bar in Florida and California, having founded the Irvine, California office of Fisher & Phillips LLP. In addition to authoring California Employment Law: An Employer's Guide, he served as lead editor on two editions of Mental and Emotional Injuries in Employment Litigation. McDonald taught employment law as an adjunct at the University of California, Irvine. A 1981 graduate of New College, McDonald returned to his alma mater as a professional in residence, volunteering to mentor students in career matters. He received his law degree at Georgetown University.



Elizabeth Moore – Moore co-chaired the 2023 New College Foundation Clambake. She has been a significant civic activist and philanthropic conservationist in Sarasota and Manatee counties for years, supporting noteworthy initiatives such as Mote Marine Aquarium and Research, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Lemur Conservation Foundation, Tree Foundation, Southface Institute, Climate Adaptation Center, Gulf Shellfish Institute and, recently, Roger Williams College President's Taskforce on the Blue Economy. She owns Triangle Ranch in Myakka, Florida, and is also a member of the Manatee County Cattlemen's Association. In addition to hosting many community events at her ranch, she also runs an Airbnb to showcase her“Florida Cracker” cottages and land conservation initiative. In 2021, Elizabeth was featured as“The Woman Who Wants to Save Florida” in Sarasota Magazine. An avid tennis fan, Moore is the title sponsor of the Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open.



Fermin“JJ” Miranda – Miranda served previously on the New College Board of Trustees as an appointee of then-Governor Rick Scott. He is passionate about education for underprivileged children, serving for 15 years in various roles with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast and on a national leadership position on an advisory council to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. His daughter Alexandra is a New College alumnae who is giving back to the community as a teacher at Bradenton Christian School.



