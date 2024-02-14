Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Double-Sided Tool That Functions As A Crescent Wrench And Pipe Wrench

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kirk H. of Denver City, TX is the creator of the Universal Tool, a double-sided wrench with a pipe wrench on one side and a crescent wrench on the opposite end. When more than one tool is required for a job, users can simply flip around the wrench rather than having to constantly revisit their toolbox. The tools are interconnected at either end of the handle and will eliminate the need to carry both tools separately. Users can apply one end of the tool for a task and simply turn around the tool when a separate application is required. The tool eliminates the need to carry multiple tools and swap between them while working, saving considerable time and effort while using a crescent wrench and pipe wrench. The Universal Tool is an absolute must for the construction, oil field worker, or a handyman. The tool improves productivity by providing versatility in tool selection.The crescent wrench, also known as an adjustable wrench, features a movable jaw that can be adjusted to fit different sizes of nuts and bolts. It is commonly used for turning fasteners. A pipe wrench, on the other hand, is designed specifically for gripping and turning pipes and rounded objects. It has serrated jaws that provide a strong grip on cylindrical surfaces. Combining these features into a single tool requires careful engineering to ensure that the tool is effective for both tasks. The demands on a pipe wrench, especially when dealing with plumbing tasks, can be quite rigorous. Ensuring that the combined tool maintains the durability required for both pipe work and fastener turning is crucial. Tool manufacturers are continuously exploring innovative tool designs, and the Universal Tool fits several niches that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Kirk filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Universal Tool product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Universal Tool can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

