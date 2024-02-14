Biocidin Botanicals® names Maria Ackerman CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Shawnee Mora promoted to VP of Marketing, other key promotions announced



Biocidin Botanicals® announced that Maria Ackerman has been named Chief Executive Officer. The woman-owned company, a botanical supplements leader specializing in microbiome health, also promoted Shawnee Mora to Vice President of Marketing.

"I am so excited to elevate these highly qualified women," said Rachel Fresco, company founder and owner. "Thanks to their laser-focused commitment to our vision, values, and culture, Maria and Shawnee have led us to a season of incredible growth."

Biocidin Botanicals® also announced six other key promotions. "With strong leadership and a dynamic staff in place," Fresco said, "we are increasingly realizing the mission that has guided us for 35 years – to provide natural, evidence-based solutions that empower people to protect and support their health."

Maria Ackerman

has more than 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. She joined Biocidin Botanicals in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer and was named President in July 2021. Using her exceptional knowledge in organizational operations, product development, and nutraceutical manufacturing, she helped guide the company to expand its product lines, earning industry recognition as an innovator in supplements for microbiome health. As CEO, Ackerman will continue to lead the company in setting standards for quality and efficacy in the natural health industry while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in botanical medicine.

"As President and now CEO, Maria Ackerman has been invaluable to our company for more than four years," Fresco commented. "Her dedication, strategic vision, and heart-centered leadership have played a major role in our achievements and our impact on health and wellness around the world. Maria's skills and experience make her the ideal person to lead us into the future."

Shawnee Mora

has worked in the natural health industry for over 15 years. She joined Biocidin Botanicals® in 2019, leveraging her considerable experience helping to grow well-known brands Nordic Naturals and Designs for Health. In her previous role as Biocidin Botanicals' Senior Director of Marketing, she built an agile creative team that has helped drive sales to new heights. As Vice President of Marketing, Mora will continue to catalyze growth and brand awareness while leading strategic expansion into new markets.

"Shawnee's innovative thinking, positive leadership style, and unwavering commitment to our company's mission and values have played a pivotal role in our success," Fresco said. "Shawnee will continue to steer our marketing efforts as we grow our revenue and our impact in the natural products industry."

Additional promotions:



Dr. Jocelyn Strand – promoted to Senior Director of Clinical Education & Research. Jocelyn Strand, ND, a licensed naturopathic doctor since 2005, is a microbiome expert and respected speaker and educator. She will continue to lead the clinical team, defining the department's creative vision and overseeing education and research efforts.



John Donald – Senior Director of Technology. Donald brings 25 years of experience in the supplement industry to his new role. He will lead cross-functional teams through the digital transformation lifecycle to drive organizational success.



Nancy Gordon – Senior Manager of People & Culture. Gordon has overseen the near doubling of the company's workforce in her 4 years with Biocidin Botanicals. A 25-year HR veteran, she will continue to lead all aspects of employee hiring and development.



Emily Lewis – Senior Product Manager. Lewis, who has been with the company for almost six years, will help lead product development, ensuring adherence to the company's high standards for ingredient quality, sourcing, efficacy, and sustainability.



Lauren Wilkins – Content Manager. Wilkins will leverage her 22 years of experience as a journalist and marketing content creator to drive the company's content strategy for reaching new audiences and delivering on business objectives.

John Marzano – Data Analytics Manager. Marzano, who joined Biocidin Botanicals in 2022, leverages his 20 years of IT experience to manage integration among the company's critical applications, ensuring data flow and integrity.

ABOUT BIOCIDIN BOTANICALS ®

Biocidin Botanicals® is a leader in botanical supplements and a pioneer in microbiome health. Its legacy broad-spectrum botanical blend Biocidin® was formulated in 1989 in response to challenging health conditions related to microbial imbalances. Thirty-five years later, the company offers a curated line of targeted support products to boost patient health. Healthcare practitioners utilize these clinically effective, evidence-based products to help millions of patients achieve vibrant health and wellness. Biocidin Botanicals® will continue to lead the way in functional and integrative medicine through its plant-powered products. Visit their website at or check them out on Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.

