Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Fever Pops For Children (AJD-203)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work at a children's hospital and thought there could be a way to administer necessary medications to a young child by taking advantage of their natural affinity for sweet treats," said one of two inventors, from
Fairburn, Ga., "so we invented the FEVER POPS. Our flavorful design would help reduce fever and pain while also providing added hydration."
The patent-pending invention provides a new way to administer ibuprofen or acetaminophen to children. In doing so, it enhances convenience, flavor and fun. As a result, it enables the correct dosage to be administered without a fuss. It also offers the added benefit of cooling and hydrating young patients with fevers. The invention features a unique design that is easy to consume so it is ideal for parents with young children, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
