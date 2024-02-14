Michael Baker International Promotes Rachael Richter To Practice Executive - Federal Planning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In newly created role, Ms. Richter to lead Federal Planning Practice in planning and designing solutions for all branches of military and other government agencies

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Rachael Richter, AICP, has been promoted to the newly created role of Practice Executive – Federal Planning. Ms. Richter will lead the Federal Planning team in planning and designing solutions that are safe, accessible, equitable, cost effective, sustainable and resilient in support of agency missions and readiness. This new structure will allow the firm to fully capitalize on its resources across the organization to serve Michael Baker's federal clients, implement consistent quality and standard practices and market its full capabilities as the company expands its roster of federal clients.

"Since World War II, Michael Baker has provided the full range of A/E services to the federal government. As a recognized leader in the industry, our Federal Planning team is called upon again and again to help federal agencies at all levels think through their toughest installation and facility planning challenges. They are experts at visualizing, creating, and communicating planning concepts and solutions beginning with the client's vision and through implementation," said Brian May, President of Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "I look forward to Rachael's leadership as we work with our clients to shape the future of federal installations to meet diverse mission demands worldwide."

Ms. Richter has more than 17 years of experience, including 14 years with Michael Baker. She specializes in Department of Defense (DoD) master planning and charrette and meeting facilitation. Her expertise includes land use planning with an emphasis on resilient and sustainable communities. In addition to military master planning, Ms. Richter has experience in local community planning and outreach. Most recently, she was Michael Baker's Director of Federal Planning. Prior to joining Michael Baker, she served as a Planner for Environmental Consulting & Design, Inc. and as an Associate Planner for the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

"Federal Planning is a unique and distinct capability among Michael Baker's diverse and full-lifecycle Planning services. With Rachael's leadership we will be even better positioned to develop and scale innovative solutions for our clients across all sectors," said

Niek

Veraart,

AICP, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead for Planning at Michael Baker.

Ms. Richter is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and the American Planning Association (APA). She earned a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Florida.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International