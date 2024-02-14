S&P Global Ratings Has Downgraded Its Ratings On Fingrid Oyj To ‘A+/A-1’, Outlook Stable

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stock Exchange Release 14 February 2024 at 18:20 EET

International rating agency S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has lowered its long-term and short-term ratings on Fingrid to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook is stable. Fingrid's 'A+' rating incorporates one notch of uplift under S&P's methodology for Rating Government-Related Entities.

Fingrid's Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä says:“Fingrid continues the implementation of the largest investment programme in its history to achieve Finland's carbon neutrality target. Finland's benefit has been predictable regulation, which has enabled one of the cleanest electricity systems and lowest electricity transmission tariffs in Europe. Sudden changes in the regulatory environment increase the uncertainty related to investments in the green transition.”

For more information:

Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 563 3756