Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Spreads Love To LGBTQ+ Seniors At The LA LGBT Center This Valentine's Day

Los Angeles Lawyers' Trials Charities

LATLC Volunteers standing by the Life is Beautiful statue in front of the LA LGBT Center.

Chandra Gehri Spencer, 2024 Secretary of LATLC with a senior at the LA LGBT Center celebrating Valentine's Day

Christina Coleman, a board member of LATLC with the donut display at the LA LGBT Center

LATLC celebrated Valentine's Day with LGBTQ+ seniors at LA LGBT Center, spreading love through decorations, bingo, snacks, and candy.

- Bradley Wallace, Trial Attorney and 2024 President of the LATLCLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embracing the spirit of love and unity, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) hosted a special Valentine's Day for LGBTQ+ seniors at the LA LGBT Center, bringing joy to the community's elders.This is the second year LATLC has celebrated Valentine's Day with LA LGBT seniors with decorations, bingo, snacks (including donuts on a special donut wall!), and of course, candy. In the past, LATLC has hosted Halloween parties and other events, with the goal of fostering a welcoming environment in which members may connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories in the welcoming Senior Center at 1118 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood.“On this Valentine's Day, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities is honored to spread love and joy among the LGBTQ+ seniors at the LA LGBT Center. This event marks our continued commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all members of our community. By celebrating together, we not only honor the contributions of our elders but also reinforce the bonds of unity and respect that define us. Our partnership with the LA LGBT Center underscores LATLC's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve, and we look forward to creating more moments like this in the future,” shares Bradley Wallace, Trial Attorney and 2024 President of the LATLC.About LATLC:LATLC has been a proud supporter of the LA LGBT Center since 2016, recognizing the significant impact of its Senior Services Program. Founded in 2006 by seven personal injury attorneys, LATLC's mission is to make a positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and individuals without homes. Since its inception, LATLC has grown to over 3,000 supporters, providing over $5 million in grants and goods and volunteering over 6,000 hours. For more information, visit .About the LA LGBT Center:The LA LGBT Center's Senior Services Program, including the Senior Center and Triangle Square, the world's first affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors in Los Angeles, plays a vital role in meeting the diverse needs of LGBTQ individuals over 50. This program offers essential services such as food and case management while providing various life- and health-enriching programs and activities to combat the isolation many seniors face. For more information, visit here .Media Contact:

