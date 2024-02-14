Dr. Max Lehfeldt Answers Breast Augmentation Faqs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Max Lehfeldt, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in the Pasadena and La Cañada area, discusses breast augmentation candidacy, benefits, recovery information, and more.

PASADENA, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to data gathered by The Aesthetic Society® in its annual statistics report, breast augmentation continues its long reign as one of the most popular surgical cosmetic enhancement procedures in the United States. Designed to enhance the size and shape of the breasts utilizing the precise placement of silicone or saline breast implants, the procedure is often performed thousands of times across the nation each year. Dr. Max Lehfeldt , a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena, says it is important for individuals who are considering this procedure to have a thorough understanding about some basic aspects of the breast augmentation treatment process and what can be expected from the results. With that information in mind, Dr. Lehfeldt explains, patients can get a better idea from the outset as to how breast augmentation can help them achieve their goals, as well as how they can prepare for the procedure and the recovery process.One frequently asked question Dr. Lehfeldt receives from patients interested in breast augmentation regards the candidacy requirements for the procedure, particularly when it comes to age specifications. Some individuals, he notes, wonder if their advanced age may be a factor. In general, if a patient is in good general health and has realistic expectations for the results from the procedure, Dr. Lehfeldt says age is not as much of a determining factor. In other words, one may not be“too old” to undergo breast augmentation as long as their present state of health does not increase the risk of surgery. He notes that he has performed breast augmentation quite successfully on many patients who belong to upper age brackets.Dr. Lehfeldt says patients should also keep in mind the fact that breast augmentation's benefits are not limited only to size enhancement; shape and proportion can also be positively affected. In fact, he notes, treatment plans should be designed with attention paid to how the breast implants may improve symmetry and balance among the body's contours overall, in addition to their ability to increase the size of the breasts. During the initial consultation, Dr. Lehfeldt says he discusses a variety of implant options with patients to explain how they can help them achieve their goals while providing results that look both beautiful and natural. He also talks with the patient about the precise implant placement, incision locations, and other aspects of the surgery. In addition, Dr. Lehfeldt can employ state-of-the-art VECTRA® 3-D imaging technology during the consultation to provide patients with a simulation of how their breasts may look with specific sizes and shapes. While the image can't predict final results with 100% accuracy, Dr. Lehfeldt says it can at least give patients a general idea of the possible outcome before they undergo the procedure.Additionally, Dr. Lehfeldt says it is important for women considering plastic surgery procedures such as breast augmentation to know what to expect during the recovery process. While it differs for each patient, Dr. Lehfeldt notes that most patients should prepare for a minimum of one week's rest at home following surgery. Swelling and bruising will be present in the treatment areas after breast augmentation; however, Dr. Lehfeldt says these very common side effects should continue to dissipate as the breasts heal. He also cautions patients that, while light walks are encouraged soon after treatment to keep the blood flowing, strenuous activities and exercises that could apply pressure or stimulation to the breasts should be avoided for approximately six to eight weeks. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that patients should be sure to strictly follow all post-operative guidelines and recommendations to help maximize the chances for a smooth recovery.Finally, Dr. Lehfeldt is often asked about scarring from the breast augmentation procedure. While virtually all surgical procedures will result in scars, Dr. Lehfeldt says advanced suturing techniques and precise placement of incisions can often limit visibility to some extent. Ultimately, this will depend on the surgical technique utilized and where the incisions are placed; however, Dr. Lehfeldt notes that resulting scars usually fade to some degree over time.According to Dr. Lehfeldt, one of the most important steps in a patient's breast augmentation journey is to be sure they find a highly-qualified and experienced plastic surgeon to perform the procedure. He says patients should feel confident in their prospective surgeon's skill and abilities and should feel comfortable in the provider's overall approach to communication and care.About Max R. Lehfeldt, MD, FACSDr. Max Lehfeldt, MD, FACS is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has been recognized multiple times as a“Top Doctor” in Pasadena Magazine, as well as a“Best Cosmetic Surgeon” in Pasadena Weekly Magazine. Dr. Lehfeldt is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society®. After graduating with honors from Yale University, Dr. Lehfeldt attended the University of Southern California-Keck School of Medicine for his medical degree. He also completed an integrated general surgery and plastic surgery residency at that university. Dr. Lehfeldt is the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in the Pasadena and La Cañada areas surrounding Los Angeles, California. In addition to breast augmentation and other breast enhancement services, Dr. Lehfeldt offers a full range of plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options.For more information about Dr. Lehfeldt and his practice, please visit teleosplasticsurgery and facebook/DrMaxPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: practice-news/dr-max-lehfeldt-answers-breast-augmentation-faqs/###Teleos Plastic Surgery / Radiance Spa Medical Group836 South Arroyo ParkwayPasadena, CA 91105(888) 963-7629Radiance Spa Medical GroupLa Cañada Office:707 Foothill Blvd., Ste. 2La Cañada, CA 91011(855) 723-7721Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here