Six Vehicle Lifters Arrested In Gurugram, 9 Vehicles Recovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb14 (IANS) Gurugram Police Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six vehicle lifters involved in a dozen cases of vehicle theft in Gurugram.

The police said that they have also recovered six stolen bikes, 2 scooty and one Maruti Eco car from their possession.

The police identified the accused as Pankaj, Shamshad Ali, Ayan aka Sahil, Sahil Khan, Piyush and Aslam.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Dahiya said that the accused were mainly involved in vehicle theft cases which were registered against them at different police stations in Gurugram.

"Pankaj and Aslam have committed vehicle theft incidents in Gurugram. Four cases of vehicle theft were registered against them here in Gurugram," Dahiya said.

