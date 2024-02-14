Inventhelp Inventor Develops Uniquely Designed Allen Key Or Hex Key (AJD-193)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a low-profile Allen key for tight spaces," said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., "so I invented the TIGHT SPACE ALLEN BOLT. My design eliminates the need for cutting Allen keys and it provides great

fitment, grip, and torque in tight spaces."

The patent-pending invention provides a uniquely designed Allen key or Hex key to fit into tight spaces. In doing so, it can be used to tighten or loosen any hexagon-style fastener. It also eliminates the need to remove unnecessary parts to access the fastener while maintaining a positive grip. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, mechanics, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-193, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

