DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE TOUR SETS NEW DATES FOR 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time EMMY® winner Derek

Hough announced today the 2024 dates for his Derek Hough Symphony of Dance Tour.

The 26-city cross country tour resumes April 16 in Tampa (FL) and concludes on May 19 in San Diego with stops in cities such as Orlando, Richmond, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

From the mind of Derek Hough, Symphony of Dance is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years following the sold-out successes of Derek Hough Live: The Tour, and Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.

The show features high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and Derek's magnetic stage presence.

Fans will journey through a fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs® creative direction), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.



All tickets previously purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Presales for new dates and on sales for rescheduled dates start 12pm local time on February 14, with general on sale for the new dates in most markets following on Friday, February 16, at 10am local at

. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond).

Please note all shows with an * are rescheduled dates.