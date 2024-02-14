(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is witnessing substantial growth in the Asia-Pacific market, propelled by its versatile applications and the region's dynamic industrial landscape. One significant driver of PBT's demand is its extensive use in the automotive sector.

The Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate market has been witnessing robust growth, driven by rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials across sectors. With the Asia-Pacific region being a major hub for automotive manufacturing, the increasing production of vehicles in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea is fueling the demand for PBT in applications such as connectors, sensors, and electrical components within automobiles.

The electronics and electrical industry is another key contributor to the growing popularity of PBT in the Asia-Pacific market. PBT is widely used in the production of electronic components and electrical devices due to its superior electrical insulating properties and resistance to heat. As the Asia-Pacific region continues to one of the leaders in the production of consumer electronics, appliances, and electrical equipment, the demand for PBT as a reliable and durable material for manufacturing housings, connectors, and insulating components is on the rise.

Moreover, the expanding demand for PBT in the Asia-Pacific market is also attributed to its applications in various consumer goods and industrial sectors. The region's growing middle-class population and increasing industrialization contribute to the rising utilization of PBT in diverse sectors, further driving its market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Principal Analyst, 'As the demand for high-performance polymers continues to rise, understanding the market dynamics and emerging trends becomes crucial for businesses seeking growth in the region. This report aims to provide valuable insights to industry participants, helping them make informed decisions and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.'

What are the main factors driving the demand for Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Asia-Pacific polybutylene terephthalate market in terms of growth potential?

Which end users, grade, and processing method is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

What could be the impact of growing end use industry on Asia-Pacific polybutylene terephthalate market? Which country is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Toray Industries, Inc.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

SK Chemicals

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Zhejiang Weihua New Material Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Clariant AG

Daicel Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Evonik Industries AG

DSM N.V.

Lanxess LG Chem

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Use of Electronics in Automotive Industry Drives Opportunities for Polybutylene Terephthalate

1.1.2 Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use Applications

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Recent Developments in Polybutylene Terephthalate Market

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market (by End Users)

2.3.1 Aerospace

2.3.2 Automotive

2.3.3 Building and Construction

2.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

2.3.5 Packaging

2.3.6 Others

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market (by Grade)

3.3.1 Industrial

3.3.2 Commercial

3.4 Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market (by Processing Method)

3.4.1 Injection Moulding

3.4.2 Extrusion

3.4.3 Blow Moulding

3.4.4 Others

4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Country, (Kilo Tons), 2022-2033

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Country, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By End Users (Kilo Tons), 2022-2033

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By End Users ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.3 Product

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Grade (Kilo Tons), 2022-2033

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Grade ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Processing Method (Kilo Tons), 2022-2033

Table: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, By Processing Method ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.4 Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market (by Country)

4.3.4.1 China

4.3.4.1 Japan

4.3.4.2 South Korea

4.3.4.3 Australia

4.3.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role in Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.4 Analyst View

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

