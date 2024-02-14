BUILDING HOPE ANNOUNCES SIX FINALISTS FOR 2024 SHELLIE-ANN BRASWELL 'SHINE BRIGHTER' IMPACT AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Charter School Volunteers Recognized For Their Exceptional Dedication and Leadership; Vie for $5,000 Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced six finalists for its third annual Shellie-Ann Braswell Shine Brighter Award. The award – created and named in honor of dedicated volunteer leader Shellie-Ann Braswell who led with love and made everything around her shine brighter – recognizes exceptional charter school volunteer dedication and leadership.

"It is an honor to recognize these amazing volunteer leaders who are the heartbeat of their charter schools," said Allie L. Braswell, Jr., CEO of The Braswell Group. "Each echoes Shellie-Ann's essence, showcasing her remarkable ability to lead with love, contribute to a strong school culture, and bring students, families, faculty, and staff together in community."

Each of the six finalists was nominated by the public charter schools they support, in recognition of their efforts. In March, the final decision on the $5,000 IMPACT Award recipient will be made.

The 2024 Shellie-Ann Braswell Shine Brighter Award finalists are:



Sujel DaSilva, volunteer at SouthSide Elementary Charter School in Providence, RI

Cecily Payne-Nestor, volunteer at South Florida Autism Charter School in Hialeah, FL

Geri Roth, volunteer at Neuse Charter School in Smithfield, NC

Karen Schwartz, volunteer at Bradford Preparatory School in Charlotte, NC

Danielle Sell, volunteer at Adeline Montessori School in Oconomowoc, WI Kamalich Vega, volunteer at Village Green Charter School in Providence, RI

"Tis the season to share the love, and that's exactly what these six volunteers do daily. The gift of their time and effort is a profound act of love," shared Sherilyn Moore, Building Hope's Chief IMPACT Officer and Chair of the IMPACT Selection Committee. "The work they do initiating community-building, school-building, and morale-building for their schools is heartwarming and inspiring. Each of these leaders puts their love for their students and their school into action to make a profound IMPACT, just as

Shellie-Ann did."

The third annual IMPACT Summit

will be held April 23-25 at the Kimpton EPIC Miami and is open to charter school leaders across the U.S. To register, visit .



About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit

.

Media Contacts

Laura Wessells and Martha Holler

[email protected]

buildinghope@shinepr. com

SOURCE Building Hope