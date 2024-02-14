(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax Financial”) (OTC: FRFHF, FFHPF).



Fairfax Financial, headquartered in Toronto, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as investment management services in the United States and internationally.

On February 8, 2024, short-seller Muddy Waters Research published a report titled“Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.: The GE of Canada.”

Following this news, Fairfax Financial's share price fell by more than 11.6%, from a closing price of $1,041.43 on February 7, 2024 to a close of $920.37 on February 8, 2024 – a decline of $121.06 per share.

