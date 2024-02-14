NOTICE REGARDING ORKELA UAB FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 12-MONTH PERIOD OF 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Basic data about the Company

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4 , Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The principal activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing the educational and hospitality real estate complex near Vilnius Church and Monastery of Apostles St. Philip and St. Jacob. The expected completion date is in year 2023.

Highlights of 2023 four quarters' events:



In January 2023, the Company issued 2 571 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 17,099 million.

In March 2023, the Company issued 3 000 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20,099 million.

In May 2023, the Company issued 852 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20,951 million.

In November 2023, the Company issued 1 751 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 22,702 million.

In November 2023, the Bank of Lithuania approved the base prospectus for UAB“Orkela” bonds with a total value of EUR 19,049 million (constituting a part of the overall EUR 40 million bond issuance) and the inclusion of bonds worth EUR 19,049 million in the AB Nasdaq Vilnius Debt Securities List.

In November 2023, the Company terminated the sublease agreement with Royal Russell School Vilnius UAB. In December 2023, the Company issued 847 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 23,549 million.

During 12-month period of 2023 the Company invested EUR 13,5 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 386,3 thousand of costs, related to the project development, and EUR 1 503,7 thousand of project financing costs.

As at 31 December 2023 the Company's assets amount to EUR 34 541 thousand (31 December 2022 – EUR 19 083 thousand).

LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 31 December 2023 was 54,20%.

More information:

Director of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

...

+370 671 16 232

Attachments



Orkela FA 2023Q4_ENG_signed Orkela LTC 2023Q4_EN_signed