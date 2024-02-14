The increasing awareness regarding the significance of sleep quality for overall health serves as a catalyst for the expansion of the smart mattress market. As consumers prioritize better sleep experiences, the demand for innovative bedding solutions equipped with advanced technology continues to rise. In this competitive landscape, key players vie for market share, with each striving to offer unique features and functionalities in their smart mattresses.

The report delves into the global market share of smart mattresses among competitors in 2023, providing insights into the competitive dynamics shaping the industry. Additionally, it evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them based on their strength, activity level, niche focus, or trivial presence in the market. Furthermore, the report offers an overview of smart mattresses, detailing their features and functions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $796.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Smart Mattress market in the U.S. is estimated at US$796.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$183.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

