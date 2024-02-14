NEET Aspirant Impersonating As Doctor Caught At Delhi’S RML Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A 24-year-old youth preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was nabbed from the emergency ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital for posing as a doctor, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who has been identified as Ashutosh Tripathi, was preparing for the medical entrance examination after failing in his attempt to clear the test last year.

According to the police, Tripathi was apprehended on Tuesday when he was found wandering in the emergency ward with a stethoscope and doctor's coat in his bag.

A senior police officer said that when questioned by the hospital staff, Tripathi initially claimed to be a doctor before changing his statement to claim he was a medical student.

After doubts arose regarding his credentials, the hospital authorities informed the police.

"He seemed to be fond of donning the doctor's attire, including the apron and stethoscope. However, he failed to provide any explanation regarding how he obtained the items," the police said.

Tripathi, on his part, told the police that he had been called by a friend to meet him at the hospital, a claim the police are trying to verify.

