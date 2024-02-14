Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cake Transporting Kit (AJD-169)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm a baker/decorator and needed a way to safely transport cakes and avoid destruction during transit," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the BUILD- A- CAKE. My design would provide added convenience and peace of mind when transporting cakes to parties and other events."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of keeping a cake in place while in transit. In doing so, it prevents the cake layers from moving and falling. As a result, it helps to maintain the look of cakes and it prevents wastage of cakes. The invention features an adjustable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers, professional bakers and small business owners of bakeries.

