Renowned Urologist Endorses Prostatid As Game-Changer In Prostate Health Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb. and BELGRADE, Maine, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article for Bot Image Inc.'s ProstatID is by D. Russell Locke, M.D., Vantage Urologic Institute:



Let me begin by conveying my sincere amazement with ProstatID: I am thoroughly astounded by its capabilities. It's remarkable efficiency in providing quick results has greatly facilitated my practice as a urologist. ProstatID transcends the limitations of conventional radiology reporting by offering a visual understanding of prostate conditions, thereby enhancing communication with patients and guiding diagnostic and treatment decisions with exceptional precision.

My experience with ProstatID has demonstrated its profound impact. On numerous occasions, I have encountered disparities between ProstatID's findings and conventional radiological assessments. Upon reviewing cases of patients with multiple negative MRIs but persistent clinical symptoms suggestive of underlying cancer, ProstatID revealed previously undetected cancerous lesions. This discovery has been instrumental in guiding targeted biopsies and therapeutic interventions, ultimately leading to more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.

Furthermore, through retrospective analysis, ProstatID has unveiled a concerning trend in the progression of lesions from minor suspicion to significant pathology over time. This invaluable insight has informed proactive management strategies, allowing for early intervention and prevention of disease progression.

In my practice, I have seamlessly integrated ProstatID's 3D outputs into cognitive biopsies, surpassing the limitations of traditional fusion systems. The precision and clarity provided by ProstatID's axial and coronal views have significantly enhanced biopsy procedures, ensuring precise alignment and optimal treatment guidance.

Without a doubt, every urologist dealing with prostate conditions should incorporate ProstatID into their practice. Its indispensable role in improving diagnostic accuracy and guiding therapeutic interventions makes it an indispensable tool in the realm of urology. To forego the utilization of ProstatID would be a disservice to both patients and practitioners alike.

D. Russell Locke, M.D.

Vantage Urologic Institute

For more information or setting up a demonstration, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Bot Image Inc.