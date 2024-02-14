Plant Powered & All Natural Hair Care Brand, BLAQ Luxury Hair, Unveils All New Papaya Paradise Collection To Revolutionize Haircare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Papaya Paradise Collection Offers Seven New Innovative Products Set To Disrupt The Type 4 Hair Category

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAQ Luxury Hair, the Black-owned and woman founded plant powered all natural hair care line born from the need to create a solution to the adverse effects of PCOS - a hormone imbalance, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Papaya Paradise Collection today. This exciting expansion brings forth seven innovative products that are set to transform the hair care experience for all those with thick, curly, Type 4 hair.

Drawing inspiration from founder Cherice Williams' Jamaican heritage, this new collection incorporates natural ingredients like papaya seed oil and murumuru butter; chosen for their ability to deeply nourish and moisturize hair strands. Although tailored for those with Type 4 hair, it's important to note that these products are versatile and suitable for all hair types coil and curl types, delivering exceptional results in achieving defined and nourished strands.

"BLAQ beauty has always been about embracing natural products to endorse happier, healthier scalps," said Founder, Cherice Williams "We are so excited to introduce the Papaya Paradise Collection that features a range of products for those with densely packed hair. This new collection celebrates their curls and coils and is a nod towards my own roots and Jamaican heritage."

The brand that has been steadily disrupting the category for textured hair offers a diverse range of over 15 high-quality haircare products. The Papaya Paradise Collection represents the latest milestone in their commitment to providing top-tier solutions for hair health and beauty. The seven new products in this collection cater to a comprehensive haircare routine, including shampoo ($12.99), conditioner ($12.99), leave-in conditioner ($12.99), curl milk ($12.99), curling custard ($12.99), butter creme twister ($12.99), and edge glaze ($6.99).

About BLAQ Luxury Hair :

BLAQ Luxury Hair Products

is the next generation of Black-owned beauty across the online and retail markets. One hundred percent Black-owned and Jamaican-founded, the brand's collection of quality products can be found online and in select beauty supply stores nationwide. BLAQ Luxury Hair Products incorporate indigenous oils and other ingredients grown in Founder and CEO, Cherice Williams' native home of Jamaica. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has grown to include 20+ products supporting both men and women in enhancing their natural crowns' health, shine, and growth.

