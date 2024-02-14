CDD Receives Malaria Antibody Data Management Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CDD Vault research informatics system

BURLINGAME, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) has received a $300,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide advanced, collaborative informatics capabilities to accelerate preclinical discovery and prioritization of effective antimalarial antibodies.The world sees more than 200 million cases of malaria and more than 600,000 deaths from it every year. As efforts to develop monoclonal antibodies against malaria and functional datasets expand, the need for a data management platform that supports intuitive on-screen analyses has evolved. Further, data management platforms that align with FAIR Data Principles and open access best practices provide global researchers with searchable resources that accelerate drug discovery efforts.The CDD Vault hosted database generated through this grant provides foundational infrastructure to accelerate the selection of monoclonal antibodies against malaria. CDD Vault will provide the technology for the comparison and ranking of antibodies based on functional data. The resulting database provides intuitive on-screen functional data analysis and visualization tools to rank historical and future antibody datasets by activity and calculated properties. The overall goal is an agile visualization tool to support prioritization of antibody candidates.The CDD team has been dedicated to supporting global neglected disease research for close to two decades. "We are excited to be receiving new support from the Gates Foundation beyond Tuberculosis drug discovery data management of small molecules, which we have supported for over a decade," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD, "The CDD team is committed long-term to supporting global neglected disease research, even as we rapidly expand our commercial footprint globally. CDD supports FAIR data archival, mining, and secure collaboration with robust, innovative tools to capture both data and metadata for company, academic, government, and non-profit collaborators."About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.CDD's ( ) flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

