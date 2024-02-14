NCRF Teams With Hbcus For 1St HBCU Collegiate Softball Invitational

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NCRF's Student Athlete Program (SAP) hosts an inaugural 3-day event to showcase HBCU talent to the world.

- NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa PriceATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In its mission to spotlight HBCU sports and education, National College Resources Foundation's (NCRF) Student Athlete Program (SAP) is hosting the inaugural HBCU Collegiate Softball Invitational. The 3-day tournament begins this Friday, February 16th and runs through Sunday, February 18th at Turner Lake Sports Complex Parks & Recreation Center, 6185 Turner Lake Rd. NW, Covington, GA. 30014. Eleven games will be played Friday; twelve games on Saturday; and ending with six games on Sunday.The HBCU Collegiate Softball Invitational will be televised on HBCU+ and is a celebration of the rich history and achievements of our HBCU athletes in sports and society. Due to NCRF's enduring partnership with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the invitational is part entertainment and part outreach as it showcases the important role these institutions of higher learning have played in our country's educational and athletic history.Twelve of the most esteemed HBCU teams will battle it out, which includes Alabama A&M, Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Fort Valley State University, Grambling State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University and South Carolina State University.“We are thrilled to showcase the athletic power that exists at HBCUs and have it showcased on national TV. At NCRF, we believe in possibilities and our enduring partnership with the HBCUs allows our SAP program to change the lives of so many of the student-athletes we serve,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.All are invited - HBCU supporters or alums, passionate sports fans, student athletes, and the community. Tournament tickets are available at or for more information about the tournament visit .NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About National College Resources FoundationNow in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Program, STEAM Program and Student Athlete Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

