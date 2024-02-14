Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award Conferred On Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Govt. of India recognized Highest Global Literary Recognition Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award bestowed on Chancellor Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh - a University Post-Doctorate by qualification; and aviation veteran of twenty-two years in five leading airlines of the world; has served the industry globally in various capacities. Apart from being an Ex. Airline Head & Director, he was also Government of India, Government of Dubai, IATA & United Nations' ICAO approved & licensed Dangerous Goods Trainer turned Airline Chief Instructor. For past five years now, he is in academia as Chair Professor & Aviation College Principal.By virtue of his education, expertise & rich experience, Siddhartha has authored & edited 11 books in various areas of aviation for the benefit & value addition of youngsters as well as experienced aviation professionals. Some of his books have received high commendation from the stakeholders. Prof. Ghosh's books have been 'Bestseller' in Frankfurter Buchmesse 2023 (International Frankfurt Book Fair - officially ranked as World's Best, Oldest & Largest Book Fair) & New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 (organized by Government of India). International Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 conferred him Certificate of Honour in recognition of his exemplary work. In the second largest book fair of the world - International Kolkata Book Fair 2024, he has been felicitated by Ukiyoto Publishing - Canada headquartered multi-national publishing organization; with a Golden Trophy for his contribution to the literary world through his eleven books. His penchant for academics & literature had been recognized by St. Rene Descartes University USA, where he earlier served a 4-year term as 'Honorary University Chancellor' from 2012 to 2016. In recognition of his achievement & literary contribution as an author & editor, Chancellor Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh has been honoured with the Government of India recognized Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award by Dawn Research and Development Council DRDC - an ISO & LSH Certified International Organization having multiple recognitions from Government of India for being the highest awarding body globally in the field of literature.

