Farmers’ Protest: Haryana Police Issue Advisory For Commuters


2/14/2024 11:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) In view of the 'Chalo Delhi' call given by the protesting farmers' organisations, the Haryana Police on Wednesday advised the commuters to opt for train as a precautionary measure, rather than travelling by road to commute between Chandigarh and Delhi.

From Chandigarh to Delhi, the advisable land route is via Panchkula, Barwala, Dosarka, Barara, Babain, Ladwa and Pipli-Kurukshetra. The other land route to reach the national capital is via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, Indri and Karnal.

Motorists from Delhi to Chandigarh can reach their destination either via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Barwala and Panchkula, or via Karnal, Pipli, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala and Panchkula.

Commuters from Hisar and Sirsa can reach Panchkula via Kaithal (152-D), Pehowa via Kurukshetra, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, and Barwala. Likewise, commuters coming from Rewari, Narnaul and Jind can reach Panchkula from Kaithal via Pehowa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, and Dosarka.

In case of any difficulty, they can dial 112 for assistance.

