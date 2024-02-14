Pharmacogenomics Market Worth $5.8 Billion | Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacogenomics Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The increasing focus on the translational approach to optimize drug development processes, increasing collaborations and partnerships between key players and research institutes, and rising incidence of cancer are the major driving factors of the pharmacogenomics market. However, concern regarding drug response variability, and challenges in data integration and interpretation are the major restraining factors of the pharmacogenomics market. Download an Illustrative overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmacogenomics Market"

369 - Tables

56 - Figures

396 - Pages Pharmacogenomics Market

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Disease Area, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Utilization of genomics in personalized medicine Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share by product & service in the pharmacogenomics market in 2022.

By product & service, the pharmacogenomics market has been further categorized kits & reagents and service. Kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of the pharmacogenomics market in 2022. The pivotal role played by kits and reagents in the execution of pharmacogenomic tests, combined with the rising adoption of personalized medicine and advancements in genomic technologies, contributes significantly to the expansion of this segment within the pharmacogenomics market.

The sequencing segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the pharmacogenomics market has been segmented into sequencing, PCR, microarray, and other technologies. In 2022, the sequencing segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacogenomics market is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Sequencing technologies play a crucial role in precisely and effectively handling genomic data, facilitating the identification of nucleotide alterations impacting drug metabolism and response. The progress in developing novel sequencing technologies and reagents further propels the evolution of pharmacogenomics research, facilitating the identification and functional understanding of genetic variants associated with drug metabolism and response.

The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the disease area segment in the pharmacogenomics market in 2022.

Based on disease area, the pharmacogenomics market has been segmented into cancer, cardiovascular, neurological diseases, and other diseases. In 2022, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacogenomics market. The expansion of the pharmacogenomics market is fueled by a surge in research funding dedicated to the advancement of personalized drug products for cancer treatment. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) allocated an estimated USD 6,467 million from its research budget, covering diverse disease areas such as AIDS, brain & CNS, and cancer.

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the pharmacogenomics market in 2022.

The pharmacogenomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America region is witnessing increasing investments and research activities in the field of drug discovery and development. The need for advanced therapies due to rising rate of cancer has contributed to growth of the pharmacogenomics market.

Pharmacogenomics Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

1.

Growing incidence and prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases

2.

Rising investments and funding to support genomic projects

3.

Rising incidence of cancer

4.

Increasing collaborations and partnerships between key players and research institutes

5.

Increasing focus on translational approach to optimize drug development processes

Restraint:

1.

Challenges in data integration and interpretation

2.

Issues related to drug response variabilities

Opportunities:

1.

Use of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine

2.

AI in pharmacogenomics

3.

Increasing cost-effectiveness of pharmacogenomics testing

Challenge:

1.

Ethical and regulatory hurdles

2.

Growing concerns related to patient privacy and data access

Key Market Players of Pharmacogenomics Industry :

Key players in the pharmacogenomics market Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), Mesa Labs, Inc. (US), Medpace (US), MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), PacBio (US), New England Biolabs (US), BGI (China), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland), Fios Genomics (UK), Personalis, Inc. (US), BioAI Health Inc. (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), and Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:



By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America -30%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -30%, Latin America -15% and Middle East & Africa- 5%

Recent Developments of Pharmacogenomics Industry:



In July 2023, Illumina Inc. partnered with Pillar Biosciences Inc. to globally offer Pillar's range of oncology assays as an integral part of Illumina's oncology product portfolio. This partnership will combine various next generation sequencing solutions, creating an unparalleled collection of complementary tools. These advancements in sequencing techniques are poised to elevate the efficiency, precision, and affordability of oncology testing. This collaboration aims to broaden patient access to personalized cancer treatment options.

In April 2023, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. acquired Archer NGS research assays from Invitae Corporation, which amplifies the xGen NGS lineup, fast-tracking oncology research, notably in discovering new cancer fusions. This addition to IDT's comprehensive xGen NGS portfolio empowers researchers with unified solutions for uncovering crucial biomarkers, particularly significant cancer fusions.

In January 2023, QIAGEN acquired Verogen, a provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for application in human identification (HID) and forensic investigation. In October 2021, Roche launched AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit. It is a research-use-only next-generation sequencing test that provides an end-to-end workflow from DNA extraction and library preparation.

Pharmacogenomics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmacogenomics market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (growing incidence and prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases and rising investments and funding to support genomic projects), restraints (challenges in data integration and interpretation, and issues related to drug response variability), opportunities (growing usage of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine), and challenges (ethical & regulatory issues, concern related to patient privacy & data accessibility) influencing the growth of the market.

Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services of the pharmacogenomics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmacogenomics market Competitive Assessment: Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), Mesa Labs, Inc. (US), Medpace (US), MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), PacBio (US), New England Biolabs (US), among others in the market.

