Shay Kerman Of Urgent Care Solutions Named To The Denver Board Of The American Cancer Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Shay Kerman to the American Cancer Society's Board of Directors. Kerman serves as Owner of Urgent Care Solutions, dba as AFC Urgent Care, and Chief Executive Officer at StatLab Diagnostics.

Shay Kerman Named to the Denver Board of the American Cancer Society

Continue Reading

With a commitment to providing quality care and improving the lives of Denver residents, Shay Kerman exemplifies the mission of the American Cancer Society, which strives to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support - ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to serve on the Denver Board of the American Cancer Society to help fulfill its lifesaving mission across prevention, research, education, and support," said Kerman. "Millions are touched by this disease every year, and I look forward to working with the passionate and dedicated volunteers and staff to help create a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer."

Each year, nearly two million new cancer cases are diagnosed and as many as 600,000 people die. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, only exceeded by heart disease. Significant advances in the field of cancer research and treatment have occurred in the past few years. Today, more than 18 million Americans with a history of cancer are alive and have no current evidence of this disease. Still, there is more work ahead.

As a member of the Board, Kerman and other Directors will help set policy, establish long-term goals, monitor operations, and approve organizational outcomes and the allocation of resources for the organization.

About The American Cancer Society

As the nation's largest voluntary health organization, the Society is committed to helping people take steps to reduce their cancer risk, detecting cancer at its earliest stage when treatment has the greatest chance for success, helping people facing a diagnosis understand their options, and providing access to treatment and critical patient support services.

About Urgent Care Solutions and StatLab Diagnostics

Urgent Care Solutions operates AFC Urgent Care walk-in clinics for comprehensive medical treatment for acute illnesses and injuries with 7 locations in Denver and Aurora. AFC Urgent Care provides healthcare in a kind and caring environment at times convenient to patients.

StatLab Diagnostics offers diagnostic lab tests for Denver-area residents with same-day and next-day lab tests.

Media Contact:

Helen Manuel

[email protected]



SOURCE Urgent Care Solutions