Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023

1.5 mDKK EBITDA improvement from 2022 to 2023 – due to better efficiency

Revenue steady despite challenging situation in Danish and Norwegian markets

Bitumen IPR rights generate better market position for Photocat

Integration of product CMA into product portfolio completed

Reduction of cost led to better administrative balance The company issues its guidance for 2024 with a turnover of 17,5-19,0 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0,5-1,5 mDKK

Amounts in DKK '000s H2 2023 H2 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 2023-07-01 2022-07-01 2023-01-01 2022-01-01 2023-12-31 2022-12-31 2023-12-31 2022-12-31 Revenue 6.373 8.577 15.041 14.839 Gross profit 2.998 3.766 6.726 4.458 EBITDA -157 648 651 -911 P/L before tax -1.476 -610 -2.024 -3.424 Net profit -1.269 -354 -1.617 -2.986 Assets 23.648 23.445 23.648 22.613 Equity 12.548 14.998 12.548 14.165 Debt 11.100 8.447 11.100 8.447 Cash at Hand 230 90 230 90









For more information, contact:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S

Phone: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: ...

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:30 on February 14th 2024.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC ́s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).

Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.

Photocat Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 – ....

Phone: +46 8 5277 5045 Address: Box 55691, 102 15 Stockholm Org: 556585-1267 Web:

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l

