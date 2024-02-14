

The loyalty program market is poised for steady growth over the medium term in the United States. Firms, across sectors, are seeking to revamp their loyalty programs to meet the changing consumer needs and drive accelerated revenue growth. This trend is expected to drive the competitive landscape in the United States loyalty programs industry over the medium term.

The loyalty program market is also experiencing innovation in the food delivery sector in the United States. Firms are integrating with merchant's loyalty programs to outcompete rival aggregators on discounts and deals. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the United States loyalty and reward programs industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Firms are expanding their loyalty programs to new categories to aid business growth in the United States

To attract more customers and generate accelerated revenue, firms are seeking to leverage their loyalty and reward programs by expanding the benefits to new categories in the United States.

American Airlines, in October 2023, launched the AAdvantage Business loyalty program targeting business customers. The new loyalty program will enable businesses and their employees to earn points and miles for booking trips directly through the airline. As corporate travel continues to recover, American Airlines is hoping to generate higher revenue through the business travel category over the medium term.

Visa, in October 2023, also expanded loyalty offers and access to innovative products to small businesses. This is part of the firm's strategy to support the growth of the SME sector in the United States. The Instant Savings program, offered by Visa to small businesses, provides over 40 discounted offers, which can be redeemed at merchant websites without enrolment.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more firms to expand their loyalty and reward program offerings to new categories. This will support the growth of the broader market in the United States.

Food and grocery delivery firms are integrating with merchant loyalty programs to beat the competition in 2024

The food and grocery delivery sectors are poised for accelerated growth over the medium term. However, with the projected growth rate, competition in the sector is also rising rapidly in the United States. Consequently, to stay ahead of the competition firms are adopting innovative strategies to aid growth and market share.

Instacart, for instance, has integrated with the merchant's loyalty program in 2023. This is part of the firm's strategy to outcompete rival aggregators on discounts and deals in the United States. In a letter to shareholders, the firm revealed that the loyalty program integrations with retailers like Albertsons, Kroger, and Wegmans have helped the firm drive sales. Notably, the purchases linked to loyalty memberships have also grown nearly 25% in the previous quarter.

With online grocery penetration expected to increase substantially over the next few years, these strategic initiatives are expected to aid the growth of Instacart in the United States. This will also support the growth of the broader loyalty programs industry over the next three to four years.

The United States Department of Transportation is investigating airline loyalty programs

Loyalty programs are a lucrative business opportunity for airlines. United Airlines, for instance, created a separate entity valued at US$22 billion for its United MileagePlus frequent flier program. Delta Air Lines, in 2022, earned US$5.7 billion through its partnership with American Express for co-branded credit cards. However, amid rising inflation, airline carriers have revamped their loyalty programs. These changes require consumers to earn more points to achieve the initially marketed benefits.

There have been reports indicating that airlines are modifying their point systems in manners perceived as unfair to consumers. This includes the devaluation of points, wherein it now requires more points than initially advertised to attain the promised rewards. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report has highlighted unfair and deceptive practices in frequent flyer programs.

This has urged the Department of Transportation (DOT) to investigate loyalty programs. The DOT is investigating whether airlines have made it harder for customers to use their loyalty program miles by lowering their value, making it tougher to book tickets with rewards. Furthermore, the government agency is also looking into how airlines inform their customers about changes to the loyalty program.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

