Broadcast Set And Lighting Designers FX Design Group Now Accepting Meeting Requests For NAB Show 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industry-leading set and lighting design firm FX Design Group is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting its world-class broadcast environments at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 14th through the 17th.With a versatile array of design capabilities, FX has been a leader in the field of studio design and studio lighting for nearly 40 years, serving industries from local news to corporate clients, sports and governmental broadcast, colleges and universities, and online/digital broadcast outlets.FX Design Group has opened their online meetings request portal for this year's NAB Show, available via its website fxgroup:/fx-design-group-nab-2024-scheduler/With this marking the first NAB appearance for FX since their merger with Exhibit Design Group International last year, the company looks forward to showcasing its wide array of design capabilities and greeting show attendees.For more information about FX Design Group, visit: fxgroup/contact

Gary Levitt

FX Design Group

+1 678-782-0100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube