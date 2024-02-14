SAVAGE WOLVES Announce SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Limited Edition Supporting NC State Athletes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Every sip supports the mission of Savage Wolves and NC State University student athletes

Raising Spirits, Raising Support: NC State Fans Can Enjoy Premium Craft Vodka And Unique Experiences While Empowering The Dreams of Student-Athletes.

- Cary JoshiRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SAVAGE WOLVES, the football-focused division of the OnePack NIL Collective, a dynamic organization dedicated to empowering NC State University athletes in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape, are excited to announce a strategic partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, North Carolina's premier craft vodka distillery.The 2024 SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Limited SAVAGE WOLVES Edition will not only offer a premium drinking experience but also provide an opportunity to give back as a portion of the proceeds from each sale will go directly to support the SAVAGE WOLVES' mission. What sets this partnership apart is its heartfelt commitment to making a difference in the lives of NC State University student-athletes.SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, known for its commitment to the local community, is the ideal partner for this endeavor. Founded on the principles of craftsmanship and sustainability, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has become a North Carolina favorite since its inception in 2017. The vodka's smooth taste and dedication to local ingredients have made it a cornerstone of the state's craft spirits scene.SAVAGE WOLVES has been making waves since early 2023, focusing on expanding NIL opportunities for NC State student-athletes. By joining forces with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, they are working to ensure that the athletes receive the support and recognition they deserve.Tom Livolsi, the founder of the SAVAGE WOLVES, expressed his vision for the partnership: "We want every member to establish a personal connection with the athletes they're supporting. This partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka aligns perfectly with our mission to create meaningful relationships between donors and our exceptional athletes."Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, shared“We believe that great things happen when friends come together. This partnership with the SAVAGE WOLVES represents our commitment to creating meaningful moments, not only through our premium vodka but also by giving back to our community and supporting NC State University athletes."The SAVAGE WOLVES and SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka partnership embodies the spirit of community, craftsmanship, and shared goals. As friends come together to celebrate moments, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka ensures these moments are enhanced, becoming cherished memories for a lifetime.The co-branded bottle of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is set to launch and will be celebrated with an exclusive launch party and fundraiser.“This event promises to be an unforgettable evening, bringing together alumni, boosters, and supporters of NC State University's athletes,” said K'Hadree Hooker, VP of Sales for SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka.“Bottles will be available in ABC stores across North Carolina in April.”To find out more about getting your exclusive invitation to this event, click subscribe or visit .For press inquiries, please contact:Ashley Dawson(252) 414-9136...About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka:SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a perfect vodka superior in both substance and style. It is handcrafted on the foundation of quality ingredients, naturally purified water, and with the artistry of its unique American heritage. Schedule a distillery tour or visit our cocktail lounge in Kinston, NC, to enjoy spirits from the seasonal cocktail menu. To learn more, please visit: .About SAVAGE WOLVESThe SAVAGE WOLVES is the football focused division of the OnePack NIL collective. Savage Wolves and OnePack are dedicated to expanding opportunities for NC State University student-athletes in the Name, Image, and Likeness space. Founded in early 2023, the SAVAGE WOLVES aims to create strong connections between donors and athletes while providing valuable support for their NIL ventures. To learn more, please visit: .

