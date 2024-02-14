GRM Information Management Awarded Contract With E&I Cooperative Services For Enhanced Document Management Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GRM Information Management, a leader in document management solutions, and E&I Cooperative Services recently announced a new competitively solicited agreement.

- Avner Schneur, GRM CEOJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GRM Information Management, a leader in physical and digital document management solutions, and E&I Cooperative Services, the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative solely focused on serving education and related facilities, recently announced a new competitively solicited agreement.The agreement provides E&I's 6,000+ higher education and K-12 member organizations with access to GRM's comprehensive suite of document management solutions, including physical document storage, scanning, destruction services, and digital solutions through its cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) platform, VisualVault. GRM's education-specific digital solutions include Enrollment & Admissions, Student and Employee Onboarding, Human Resources and Facilities Management.“We are excited about our collaboration with GRM and anticipate significant benefits for our member institutions,” said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I.“GRM's extensive document management services will prove invaluable as our members transition towards more efficient paperless operations.”GRM President and CEO, Avner Schneur states,“E&I has established itself as a powerful force in procurement in the world of education. The purchasing power of its nationwide membership is extraordinary.” Schneur goes on to say,“We're thrilled to be a part of the E&I family and believe this relationship is proof of the quality of our services and the value that we deliver to our customers.”Several enterprise content management (ECM) and business process management (BPM) solution pillars of GRM's VisualVault platform will be leveraged when implementing tailored solutions for the education market including iForms (intelligent forms) to facilitate efficient data capture, and workflow automation for simplified routing and approval of student and employee applications. VisualVault's analytics suite and reporting capabilities will provide advanced insights to inform current and future program performance.

Mike Aaron

GRM Information Management

