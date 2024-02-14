NEW YORK CITY ROCK GROUP 'THE PIT BROTHERS BAND' ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW ALBUM THROUGH THE FOG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Through the Fog' the new live album from The Pit Brothers Band; cover art by Adam Goldgell

Eric and David Pitagorsky

The Pit Brothers Band is thrilled to announce the release of their exciting new live album, "Through the Fog."

- David PitNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York City rock group The Pit Brothers Band is proud to announce the release of their latest album, "Through the Fog." Recorded during a captivating performance at FirstLive, an innovative event and production venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn, this album captures the essence of the band's energetic live set.The one-hour show featured a combination of classic Pit Brothers songs, along with a couple of captivating cover interpretations. Audiences were treated to memorable renditions of Frank Zappa's "Lucille has Messed My Mind Up" and "Big Railroad Blues" by The Grateful Dead, as well as the debut of the previously unreleased Pit Brothers tune, "Restless Child" as a duet featuring virtuoso vocalist Shawn Miller.This remarkable performance served as the opening night of the FirstLive '30 Days to Rock' festival, which aimed to support the venue and its dedicated live production gig workers who were struggling during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, this show marked the final appearance of long-time drummer Luis De Jesus, signifying the end of a chapter in the band's history and the start of a new era with the current rhythm section, Bill McBreen and Jeff Epstein. Accomplished jazz player Adrian Moring joined the band on bass for this memorable show, delivering a solid performance alongside Luis.Following the show, the band made the decision to release the set as a live album, recognizing the unique and captivating energy captured during that night. The songs underwent meticulous polishing and balancing in the studio to preserve and enhance the authentic live experience. In a moment of serendipity, The Pit Brothers welcomed their childhood friend and music industry veteran, Ray Amico, as the mixing engineer and co-producer for the project. Amico's keen ears and technical expertise brought a fresh perspective and direction to the songs, elevating them to new heights. The final touch came from mastering engineer Ken Lee, whose expert work added the perfect finishing touches to the album."Through the Fog" is a testament to The Pit Brothers' unwavering dedication to their craft and their commitment to delivering unforgettable live performances. This album serves as a milestone in the band's journey, marking the transition to a new era while paying homage to their roots. Listeners can expect a captivating musical experience that showcases the band's raw talent and infectious energy."Through the Fog" is available on all major streaming platforms. To hear the album please visit:###About The Pit Brothers Band:Formed in New York City by brothers Eric and David Pitagorsky, The Pit Brothers Band is an independent rock band known for their electrifying live performances and captivating sound. "Through the Fog" is their latest release, showcasing their evolution as artists and their commitment to making powerful and transcendent music.

