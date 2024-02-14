Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Way To Warm A Baby Bottle (ACC-148)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to warm a baby bottle and without the hassle of boiling water or using standard bottle warmers," said an inventor, from Superior,

Wisc., "so I invented the MINI BOSS. My design would make life easier for parents and other caregivers of bottle-fed babies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to control the temperature of a baby bottle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to heat the bottle on the stove or in the microwave. As a result, it ensures that the bottle is at the exact desired temperature and it would simplify the process of heating a bottle. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

