The Asia-Pacific automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market (excluding China) is expected to be valued at $3.3 million in 2024, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% and reach $30.4 million by 2033

Automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market growth is anticipated due to the following factors: significant progress in automotive LiDAR research and development (R&D) to enhance the features of the LiDAR system; widespread application of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles; and expected reduction in LiDAR manufacturing costs following the commencement of mass production.

The Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) is a critical component in the development of autonomous vehicles and has a major impact on the prosperity of automakers and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The region's automotive LiDAR SoC market for autonomous vehicles is expanding primarily because to the increased focus on efficiency and safety.

Complying with stringent rules and upholding international and national safety standards emphasizes the significance of LiDAR SoC in the advancement of driverless vehicles. For companies making LiDAR SoC systems, the expected expansion of the autonomous car market offers profitable prospects. The automotive LiDAR SoC market, which is in a boom phase and is expected to thrive throughout the forecast period from, is seeing greater application in both semi-autonomous and completely autonomous vehicles.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) products available based on vehicle type, propulsion type, level of autonomy, range type, and perception type. Increasing demand for safety and autonomy is pushing the consumption of automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC). Therefore, the automotive LiDAR system-on-chip business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy:



The Asia-Pacific automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market will be an exponentially growing market holding enormous opportunities for the market players.

Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, market developments, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product development and partnerships and collaborations for the mass production of products, which enable them to strengthen their positions in the Asia-Pacific automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Competitive Strategy:



Key players in the Asia-Pacific automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market analyzed and profiled in the study involve automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers, automotive LiDAR manufacturers, and autonomous vehicle manufacturers.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the apac automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst's Perspective on Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market

The Principal Analyst states, 'The market is in a nascent phase, but with the ongoing technological developments, it is anticipated to spur in the coming years. Businesses are developing innovative systems and introducing new products in the market. Product developments and partnerships are key strategies assisting the market's growth.

The massive shift in consumer preferences has provided a viable opportunity for automotive LiDAR manufacturers to gain substantial ground in this domain. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding autonomous cars and growing safety concerns are expected to increase the adoption of automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) globally.'

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Overview: LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC)

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 4D LiDAR Technology

1.1.2.2 Ongoing Efforts by the Industry Players

1.1.2.3 LiDAR System-on-Chip with On-Chip Signal Processing

1.1.3 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4.2 Government Initiatives

1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.5 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.5.1 Analyst View

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancement in LiDAR in the Automotive Industry

1.2.1.2 Surge in Investments and Funding in LiDAR System-on-Chip Manufacturing Startups for R&D Activities

1.2.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness of LiDAR System-on-Chip

1.2.1.4 Growing Demand for the Miniaturization of Products

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Growing Complexity in Integrating All the Components on a Chip Due to Lack of Knowledge

1.2.2.2 Constant Review of Regulatory Policies on Standardization of Chips

1.2.2.3 Semiconductor Shortage Effect

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Trend for the Development of Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Manufacturing LiDAR System-on-Chip at Scale

1.2.5.3 Deployment of LiDAR System-on-Chip in Other Applications such as Robotics and Industrial Automation

1.3 LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Architecture and Fabrication

1.3.1 Software and Hardware Systems for LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Industry

1.4 Emerging Applications in LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Industry

1.4.1 Industrial Automation

1.4.2 Robotics

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Measurement Process in LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Industry

1.5.1 Time of Flight (ToF)

1.5.2 Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers of Automotive LiDAR in China

2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.1.5 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market (by Vehicle Type), Value and Volume Data, 2024-2033

2.1.2.2 China Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market (by Propulsion Type), Value and Volume Data, 2024-2033

2.1.2.3 China Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market (by Level of Autonomy), Value and Volume Data, 2024-2033

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market (by Range Type), Value and Volume Data, 2024-2033

2.1.3.2 China Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market (by Perception Type), Value and Volume Data, 2024-2033

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Product

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan: Country-Level Analysis

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 Israel

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Ranking Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Type 1 Companies: Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Manufacturers

3.3.1.1 RoboSense

3.3.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1.1 Role of RoboSense in the Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market

3.3.1.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.1.2 Business Strategies

3.3.1.1.2.1 RoboSense: Product Development

3.3.1.1.2.2 RoboSense: Market Development

3.3.1.1.3 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

3.3.1.1.4 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.2 Data Triangulation

4.3 Market Estimation and Forecast

4.3.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqvvvl

