C2 Management Wraps Two-Year Development Of Shredbox, Set To Launch Q2 Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative recycle and reuse company celebrates release of its patent pending design to provide recognized chain of custody on-premises hard drive destruction units.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "ShredBox is our right-sized solution to the ongoing questions and discussion put forth to us over the years by end users, corporate clients, and Industry peers alike concerning the responsible and secure destruction of hard drives with no further value," says C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen. ( )

ShredBox is the ideal solution for secure on-site disposal of hard drives, offering complete certificate of destruction information for its users. Every service location is an advertising opportunity for ShredBox partners. C2 Management CEO and ShredBox creator Chris Hansen is looking forward to showcasing the first production units at Data Center World 2024.

Equipped to regularly deal with hundreds instead of thousands of hard drives lends the sort of portability to ShredBox that has garnered initial appeal from office users, data centers, colocation facilities, banks, retail locations and other recyclers. Reinforcing responsible downstream asset behavior with a certified recycling partner allows ShredBox to showcase green-friendly education but it will also present an outstanding advertising opportunity for lessees.

Jack Knapp, CIO & Chief Growth Officer at Accurate IT Services, sees bringing ShredBox to the attention of his clients as a great value-added proposition. "ShredBox is a great answer for the "thorny" security issue of excess hard drives laying around and a reminder of our commitment to providing safe and certified client asset solutions," he says, "and we also recognize the different advertising possibilities depending on the ownership structure of the units."

Manufacturer of ShredBox and Deployable Technologies President & COO Andrew Deleyiannis is looking forward to promoting government use of ShredBox in its facilities. With over 25 years of experience manufacturing and selling over a billion dollars' worth of precision military-grade products to Fortune 500 clients and government agencies, Deleyiannis anticipates considerable demand for ShredBox. "The security-conscious nature of the government and those contracting with the government make ShredBox an outstanding choice for facilities where classified work is taking place," he states, "and its not a reach to see where the government could require the use of a product like ShredBox in its request for proposals."

C2 plans to unveil one of its first ShredBox production units April 15-18 at Data Center World 2024, the premier global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. Tara Gibb, Senior Director at Informa Tech, the promoter of Data Center World, welcomes C2 and ShredBox to the event. "We're excited to have C2 Management exhibiting at Data Center World 2024 in Washington DC. The event will showcase the most cutting-edge solutions and services for the data center industry, and the leaders driving it look forward to learning more about innovations like ShredBox," says Gibb.

Certified to Appendix D under R2v3, C2 Management has made a name for itself in the electronic recycling and reuse industry by contracting with partners to process medical and specialty equipment. The model allows the company to partner in a non-competitive and complementary manner with an unlimited number of others in the industry, and C2 CEO Hansen thinks ShredBox could follow this path also.

"We are extremely proud of our ability to be creative in structuring partnerships that are mutually beneficial. The number of possible paths to ShredBox partnership are as varied as the different types of uses," says Hansen. "I cannot say enough about the partnership with Deployment Technologies and how helpful they have been bringing this to market," he adds, "and I am also extremely proud of all of the C2 employees that helped make this a reality and that continue to be a part of the innovative company that we have become and will continue to be."

Check out our website at

Follow us at Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter

SOURCE C2 Management