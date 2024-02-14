Projectready's New Construction Management Software Connects, Syncs, And Manages Construction Project Software Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'ReadyConnect' For Construction Management Eliminates Software Silos, Connects Multiple Autodesk Construction Cloud Hubs, Procore Companies, SharePoint Sites

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of collaborative project information management software for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, ProjectReady , announced it now connects and syncs data, drawings and files between multiple Autodesk Construction Cloud hubs, Procore companies, and SharePoint sites. The new construction management feature, "ReadyConnect,"

solves challenges that exists when multiple AEC companies on large-scale projects operate their own versions of the same Common Data Environment (CDE) but must collaborate on project information while maintaining the most accurate and current version of project-related content and data.

Continue Reading

Head of Development Shaili Modi-Oza

says ReadyConnect allows users to connect and synchronize project information and data related to document control, such as requests for information, change orders, submittals and transmittals, between different Autodesk Construction Cloud hubs and Procore companies. ReadyConnect also allows users to sync content from one SharePoint site to another within the same instance.

Connect, sync, and manage multiple Autodesk Construction Cloud hubs, Procore companies and SharePoint sites.

Post this

ProjectReady CEO Joe Giegerich

said this development gives companies the ability to manage a project's extended software ecosystem.



"There's a lot more to project and program management than maintaining a schedule," said Giegerich. "The management and successful delivery of complex construction projects requires architects, engineers, general contractors, subcontractors, and vendors, to eliminate software silos. Managing the successful delivery of a project requires users to have visibility and control over the data and information that spans the project's ecosystem, which almost always includes multiple CDEs, software, and actors across a range of companies.

"Everybody needs to know that they are working from the most current drawings and information," Giegerich continued. "Applying process over the project ecosystem drives interoperability between people, platforms, and processes. ProjectReady's program management solution lets entire project teams work with consistent and authoritative information, helping teams be more productive and efficient to deliver the project on time and on budget."

From automating project setup in M365, Autodesk and Procore, to providing an easy way to capture, govern, synchronize and collaborate across multiple CDEs and stakeholders (e.g. companies on a project that use Procore or Autodesk, construction management firms that need to provide oversight and, in some cases, weigh in, but prefer to operate in M365); ReadyConnect is the logical next step in the evolution of ProjectReady's Integrated Data Environment

(IDETM), which is designed to provide a governed framework upon which people can work together on project information while reducing rework, errors and risk. Email [email protected]

to learn more.

SOURCE ProjectReady